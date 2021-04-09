Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.32

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $6.17. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 111,127 shares trading hands.

UEPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market cap of $341.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Equities analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi purchased 125,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $686,749.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $193,774.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.