Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.84

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.84 and traded as high as $32.02. Nidec shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 50,312 shares trading hands.
NJDCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nidec in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)
Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.
