Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.52. 521,439 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 470,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

