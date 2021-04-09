Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Buy

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $911.61 million, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,979,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $107,865.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.