Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

CW opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $81.72 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.20.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

