Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 33,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Tapestry by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,720 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,448 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after acquiring an additional 112,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TPR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

NYSE TPR opened at $43.37 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

