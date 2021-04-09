Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,083 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $8,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,278 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,721,000 after acquiring an additional 48,005 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,408,000 after acquiring an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FR stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

FR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.