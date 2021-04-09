BAE Systems plc (BAESY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.77 on June 8th

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.773 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70.

Shares of BAESY opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.17. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAESY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BAE Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

