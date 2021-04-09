Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.85.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.24.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.