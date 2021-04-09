Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 696,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 123,262 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

LXP opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.63. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 49.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

