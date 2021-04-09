Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

XOM opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

