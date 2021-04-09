Fulcrum Equity Management Buys Shares of 3,353 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $65.19.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

