iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Reduced by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average of $126.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.