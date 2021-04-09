Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New $485,000 Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $54,379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,419,000 after buying an additional 462,314 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after buying an additional 294,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after buying an additional 108,679 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $6,726,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $214,260.00. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,601,096. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

