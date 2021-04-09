Vesper Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for $53.85 or 0.00091871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $133.75 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00070108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.44 or 0.00289053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.57 or 0.00775468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,734.75 or 1.00197836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019982 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.56 or 0.00724279 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,483,632 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

