$685.15 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post $685.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $693.68 million and the lowest is $660.80 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $524.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.69.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $381.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $401.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.60.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.