Brokerages Set Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Target Price at $3.00

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. Freddie Mac has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 2.52.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 9.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

