Nexo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.09 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. Nexo has a market cap of $1.63 billion and $12.09 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00004956 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nexo has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00054840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00085549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.57 or 0.00625341 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00037749 BTC.

Nexo is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

