Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Levi Strauss & Co. Put Options (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,158 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,604% compared to the typical daily volume of 244 put options.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $2,287,979.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,835,976.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,800.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,424,566 shares of company stock worth $34,635,988 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

LEVI stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.