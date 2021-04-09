Brokerages Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT at $274.79

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $274.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $212.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.33. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,467,359. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

