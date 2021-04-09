SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,064,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $120.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.09.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.