Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 884 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.46.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $62.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

