Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $35,000 in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.76.

NYSE KSU opened at $262.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $269.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

