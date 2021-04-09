Boltwood Capital Management Invests $220,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 877.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VAW opened at $173.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.27. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $100.54 and a twelve month high of $177.43.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

