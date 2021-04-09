Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $139.33 and a twelve month high of $227.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

