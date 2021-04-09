Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 3,853 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,939,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKL opened at $170.38 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $177.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.95.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.