Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $249.87 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $250.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

