Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Increased by Analyst

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envestnet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envestnet’s FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.17 million.

ENV has been the topic of several other reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of ENV opened at $74.31 on Friday. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Envestnet by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.