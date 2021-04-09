First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 4,571 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

