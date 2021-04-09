Eaton Vance Management Buys 53 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.24% of Repligen worth $25,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,850,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Repligen by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Repligen stock opened at $204.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

