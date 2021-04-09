Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,154 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

CIEN opened at $56.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $112,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,101 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

