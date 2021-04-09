1,750 Shares in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Purchased by Valley Brook Capital Group

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHK. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

