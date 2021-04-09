Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

NYSE:PM opened at $89.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

