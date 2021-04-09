Canandaigua National Corp Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 280.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $2,703,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 21.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Corning by 53.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 238,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 82,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,316,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,712,491. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

