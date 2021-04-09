3,057 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after buying an additional 145,863 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.36.

Shares of ORLY opened at $508.22 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $332.16 and a one year high of $516.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $479.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 over the last three months. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

