3,500 Shares in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 639,003 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOLO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of SOLO opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

