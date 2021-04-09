Jacobs & Co. CA Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 737 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after buying an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $471.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $455.79 and its 200 day moving average is $471.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.05 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

