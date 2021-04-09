Woodstock Corp Has $221,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Woodstock Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $386.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.50 and a 200-day moving average of $357.52.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

