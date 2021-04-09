DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,150 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yandex were worth $19,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Yandex by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter worth $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Yandex by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YNDX. Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Renaissance Capital raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. New Street Research began coverage on Yandex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. Yandex has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $74.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

