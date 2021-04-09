SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.72 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.78.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

