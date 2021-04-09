HM Payson & Co. Has $73,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,321,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,070.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period.

Shares of XAR stock opened at $128.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.42. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $72.32 and a 1 year high of $128.67.

