Park National Corp OH Sells 1,109 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in BP were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Stolper Co grew its position in BP by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in BP by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in BP by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

BP opened at $24.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

