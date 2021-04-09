SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $37,000 Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 148,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX opened at $15.12 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

