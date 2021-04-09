Park National Corp OH Buys 30,400 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RYCEY opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

