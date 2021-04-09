Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $6.76 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.76.

CRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 172,203 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRK opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.