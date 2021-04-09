Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FERGY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $119.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

