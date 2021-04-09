SAFE DEAL 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $345,368.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 30.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $345,368.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $6.10 or 0.00010399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00294483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.49 or 0.00771839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,618.33 or 0.99987790 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.60 or 0.00720847 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 458,253 coins and its circulating supply is 431,111 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

