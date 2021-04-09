Sociall (SCL) Market Cap Reaches $790,765.97

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Sociall coin can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $790,765.97 and approximately $61.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00054969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00085212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.19 or 0.00626323 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00037461 BTC.

Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) is a coin. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

