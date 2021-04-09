Analysts Anticipate VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. VEREIT posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VEREIT.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on VER shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.54.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $41.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 53.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.