BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE BCE opened at $45.97 on Friday. BCE has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of BCE by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of BCE by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after buying an additional 2,097,987 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BCE by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,970,000 after buying an additional 1,990,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $83,322,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BCE by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after buying an additional 1,350,183 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

